City to host ribbon cutting for Veterans Plaza

The City of Conway will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park at 9 a.m. on Friday, a news release issued to the city’s website read.
Located at 2560 Prince St., the plaza “will be a space that honors the sacrifices made by veterans and their families in the past, present and future,” the news release read. Features of the plaza include seating and walking paths, as well as a monument with flags for each military branch and prisoners-of-war and missing-in-action service members.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, city officials broke ground on Veterans Plaza on Aug. 1, 2022. Local veteran Mike Mason and Mayor Bart Castleberry came up with the idea for the monument in 2019. By Veteran’s Day of that year, the city had released a rendering of the monument.
The City of Conway hopes that the park and monument will help to bring people together, city spokesman Bobby Kelly told the Log Cabin in a previous interview.
“At the end of the day, it’s really up to the people of Conway to determine how to use the space. We hope the plaza, amphitheater, and seating area will provide a blank canvas for future events, celebrations, and ceremonies. We also hope this investment in Pompe Park demonstrates not only our continued commitment to our parks but also building quality public spaces,” Kelly said.
On July 26, 2022, aldermen voted to move forward with construction of the plaza. The plaza is part of a series of improvements to Pompe Park that the city is working on.
In March, aldermen appropriated over $832,000 for the Pompe Park Phase II Project. As part of Phase II, two new pedestrian bridges that connect the east and west side of Tucker Creek to Pompe Park Phase I will be constructed, as will channel and drainage improvements.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
