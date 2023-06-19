City to host ribbon cutting for Veterans Plaza

The rendering for Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park.

 Submitted rendering

The City of Conway will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Veterans Plaza at Pompe Park at 9 a.m. on Friday, a news release issued to the city’s website read.

Located at 2560 Prince St., the plaza “will be a space that honors the sacrifices made by veterans and their families in the past, present and future,” the news release read. Features of the plaza include seating and walking paths, as well as a monument with flags for each military branch and prisoners-of-war and missing-in-action service members.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

