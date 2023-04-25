City to increase overtime budget for CPD after shots fired incident

Pending City Council approval, the city of Conway intends to increase the overtime line item in the Conway Police Department's (CPD) budget to allow more overtime hours for officers in the aftermath of Monday night's shots-fired incident at the Don Owen Sports Complex.
Mayor Bart Castleberry announced the move during a news conference about the incident at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
"It will allow us to have an indefinite police presence at our parks during games and tournaments going forward," Castleberry said on Tuesday. "Even though the council will not vote on this until after 6 p.m. tonight, we are going to go ahead and have our added police presence out there tonight. It starts tonight."
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, CPD, Arkansas State Police and Faulkner County Sheriff's Office officers responded to the complex under two-and-a-half minutes after a 911 caller reported shots fired at 7:02 p.m. on Monday.
In the minutes after the call, reports of an active shooter at the complex gained traction on social media. The CPD issued a statement on Monday night clarifying it wasn't an active shooter situation, adding that "the incident took place between two individuals who fired shots at each other and left the scene before officers arrived."
Castleberry didn't have an update on the CPD's investigation of the incident on Tuesday, but assured residents he has no reason to believe they are in any danger right now, adding that the incident occurred in the upper parking lot near the complex.
"I don't think there is any danger to the public right now," Castleberry said. "I think this event was between those individuals. It was tragic [considering] the place that they pulled this stunt. I'm really holding back [about] what I think of those individuals, but I think it was just between this group of individuals."
Castleberry said he "can't even imagine the fear of the families that were there last night with their small children and their loved ones," citing how he would've felt being a grandfather himself.
"The peace of not looking over our shoulder at a place where you take your children and your families for entertainment and enjoyment was shattered last night," Castleberry said. "You're worried, and you all have a right to be."
Conway parks play host to many events throughout the year and are a significant source of economic development for the city and its businesses.
"Our parks are one of our greatest assets in the city of Conway," Castleberry said. "People come from all over to come to our parks and [they] have to feel safe there. ... We're going to do whatever it takes moving forward to allow people to come and enjoy our parks without having to be worried or afraid."
City of Conway Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Thames also gave a brief statement on Tuesday, saying that the public needs to feel safe at all of the city's parks.
"A lot of time, effort and money have been put into the parks here in Conway and we want to ensure the safety of our citizens," Thames said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.