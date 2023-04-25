City to increase overtime budget for CPD after shots fired incident

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said the increase in the overtime budget "will allow us to have an indefinite police presence at our parks during games and tournaments going forward."

 Kolton Rutherford / Log Cabin Democrat

Pending City Council approval, the city of Conway intends to increase the overtime line item in the Conway Police Department's (CPD) budget to allow more overtime hours for officers in the aftermath of Monday night's shots-fired incident at the Don Owen Sports Complex.

Mayor Bart Castleberry announced the move during a news conference about the incident at City Hall on Tuesday morning. 

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.