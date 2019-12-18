The city, using public input and a traffic study, identified the two projects for which it will request Metroplan grant funding.
In January, the city will apply for two grants from Metroplan – a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant and a Surface Transportation Program (STP) grant.
The city will request a TAP grant to help fund a sidewalk on Harkrider Street.
“If we’re successful in obtaining grant funding, we will construct a six-foot sidewalk back of curb on the east side of Harkrider Street (Highway 65) in Conway,” spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said. “The sidewalk project will go from Robins Street to the existing sidewalk near Sixth Street. It will also connect to new sidewalk infrastructure on Bruce Street. Many walkers who live in this area will benefit from an alternative form of transportation to travel to and from businesses and services in the area.”
An Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic study indicated 20,000 vehicles travel that stretch of Harkrider Street each day.
The sidewalk project is estimated to cost $353,695 and a TAP grant is between $50,000-$200,000. TAP grants are for smaller cities or smaller projects in larger cities.
The city will request an STP grant for the Salem Road Tucker Creek project, which would replace the current bridge with a four-lane plus turning-lane bridge. City officials said the current bridge is insufficient to handle the traffic on Salem Road and unsafe for pedestrians in spots.
Cost estimates for the project are being developed and were not available as of press time. STP grants are for larger, regional, stand-alone projects. The minimum project size for STP grants is $500,000 for streets and $200,000 for trails.
Learn more about the Transportation Alternative Program at https://www.arkansashighways.com/tap/tap.aspx. To view traffic counts from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, visit https://ardot.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
