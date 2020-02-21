The Conway City Council will discuss waiving bids to buy box culverts for repairs on Van Ronkle Street, rezoning property and appropriating funds during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Judge “Jack” Roberts District Court Building.
A committee meeting will precede the meeting at 5:30 in the same location, where the mayor will discuss cybersecurity awareness and give a State of the City. Both meetings are open to the public.
Aldermen will discuss waiving the competitive bid process to buy box culverts for repairs on Van Ronkle Street in an effort to speed up the project. City officials received two quotes and is asking the council to approve the lower of the two — $40,332.60 from Scurlock Industries — instead of waiting and putting the project out to bid for a second time.
“The City of Conway has an immediate need to complete repairs along Van Ronkle Street,” the request reads in part, noting that a previous bid solicitation garnered no bids.
The council will also consider rezoning property at 237 Locust Ave. from R-2A to R-2 “for the purpose of splitting the lot and constructing a new single-family residence on the newly created lot,” according to the agenda packet.
The Planning Commission previously voted 8-0 to send the request to the city council with a recommendation for approval.
Aldermen will discuss appropriating Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds for repairs at Old Ferry Landing Park on the Arkansas River incurred during the 2019 flood and funds to install artificial turf at five softball fields at the City of Colleges Park.
The parks department will ask the council to approve the low bid from FieldTurf for $1,246,182, coming from the Advertising and Promotions (A&P) funds. The A&P Commission already dedicated $500,000 to the project and aldermen will consider appropriating an additional appropriate $756,182 from the fund.
Also Tuesday, City Attorney Chuck Clawson will update the council on cases involving the city.
To view the agenda packet in full, visit conwayarkansas.gov.
