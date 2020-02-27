The Conway Planning Department partnered with the University of Arkansas Community Design Center (UACDC) to develop a 3-D conceptual design for Markham Square area, which was unveiled to the public during an open house Thursday at City Hall.
In addition to the 3-D model, Project Architect Trey Terral had pasteboards on hand to show each the types of housing and retail/market space that is to be included:
Retail and flats
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 800 square feet.
- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,400 square feet.
Townhouses
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 880 square feet.
- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,400 square feet.
Triplex North
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 826 square feet.
- 3 bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,375 square feet.
Fourplex at the Hill
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 900 square feet.
- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,900 square feet.
Rowhouses
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 880 square feet.
- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,400 square feet.
Suburban Fourplex at the Hill
- Unit A: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,300 square feet.
- Unit B: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,200 square feet.
“The Markham Street Neighborhood encompasses the area between Harkrider Street, Van Ronkle Street, the Railroad and Hendrix College Campus to the North bordered by Spruce Street. The vision for this neighborhood is to be transformed into a walkable, mixed residential neighborhood with a variety of housing types for the entire life-cycle range from students, young professionals, downtown employees, and young families, to empty nesters and seniors,” the Markham Street Neighborhood Specific Plan (MSN-SP) reads in part.
To view the executive summary of the Markham Street plan in full, visit https://media.conwayarkansas.gov/conwayarkansas-media/documents/project/32/Markham-Street-Exec-Summury-Action-Plan.pdf.
