The city of Conway held a news conference Monday to update the public on the storm damage and power outages throughout the city from the storm that ravaged the area Sunday evening.
Bret Carroll, the CEO of Conway Corporation, said at the conference that Conway Corp received its first call about outages around 5:10 p.m. Sunday. At the height of the storm, Conway Corp reported about 8,000 customers without power and as of 1 p.m. Monday, 2,500 residents’ power was still out.
The Inspections Department has waived all service connection fees for any power service that was damaged in the storm. Normally the city charges for that but it won’t for this emergency. The department is also prioritizing those calls so that any residents or businesses can get their power back on as quickly as possible.
Carroll did not have an answer at the news conference as to when power will be restored to all Conway residents because of how late the storm happened Sunday evening.
“Our crews are working around the clock as safely as they can and as efficiently as they can to get power restored,” Carroll said Monday. “We understand it’s a very hot time, the hottest week of the summer thus far, so we’re trying to get power restored just as safely and as quickly as we can.”
There was also extra urgency with the power outages from both Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry and Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson due to the incoming increased temperatures. Dodson urged residents to make sure they have a plan in case they still don’t have power when the “heavy heat” hits Conway this week.
Castleberry said that the Don Owens Complex and the McGee Center are open for those that are without power who need a cool place to stay during the heat, but those centers will close at 9 p.m. Monday unless there are people that still are without electricity. In that case, the Don Owens Complex will remain open.
Dodson said at the conference that most of the damages he’s seen from Faulkner County is in Conway, and that he believes that all of the county roads have already been cleared.
Carroll said at the conference that about 50 poles had been “snapped” due to the high winds with a number of trees that have been blown over.
One of those tress was at the intersection of Davis and Caldwell streets, which was still blocking traffic as of the time of the Monday news conference. Castleberry said that that intersection would continue to be blocked well into the night and even possibly into Tuesday morning.
Castleberry also said that the intersection of Davis and Johnson as well as Clifton Street, North of Prince and Hillcrest, were still closed as of the conference, but all other streets in the city did have at least one lane open with traffic moving.
Traffic signals on Harkrider were running on temporary battery power Monday following the storm and the Transportation Department was changing those batteries every five hours.
For any debris in residents’ yards, the city had designated a debris drop off site on Central Landing, where the old airport was located.
Mayor Castleberry said that after the the city crew gets finished opening all the streets that are currently closed, they will start picking up debris “block by block.”
Castleberry said that it would be helpful for those who are physically able to get the debris from their yard and move it to the curb. Those physically unable to, can call the mayor’s office at 501-450-6110 for assistance in doing that.
“It’s going to take some time to do this,” Castleberry said. “This is going to be a lot like the damage we had from the ice storm in 2000.”
The cities of Bentonville and Paragould are helping with the cleanup as of Monday and another city may come in to help on Tuesday morning if further assistance is needed, according to Carroll.
Castleberry gave a special thank you to Carroll and Dodson for their help providing manpower and equipment for the cleanup as well as the Conway Development Corporation for working with the city on the debris drop off location. He also thanked the employees of Conway Corporation and the city employees, including the dispatchers, police officers, firefighters, transportation department, sanitization department, physical plant, parks department and the inspection department for their help.
