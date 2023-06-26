The city of Conway held a news conference Monday to update the public on the storm damage and power outages throughout the city from the storm that ravaged the area Sunday evening.

Bret Carroll, the CEO of Conway Corporation, said at the conference that Conway Corp received its first call about outages around 5:10 p.m. Sunday. At the height of the storm, Conway Corp reported about 8,000 customers without power and as of 1 p.m. Monday, 2,500 residents’ power was still out.

