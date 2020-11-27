The Conway City Council approved larger appreciation bonuses for the city employees than in previous years – $500 for full-time employees and $250 for part-time employees.
“Our employees have done a tremendous job this year under trying circumstances,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said.
The mayor also opted to give the bonuses to part-time elected officials – city council members – for the first time.
He thanked the council for its leadership and said that during his four-year tenure as mayor, he realized how important the council is to the city.
“This city can’t run without you,” the mayor said.
The city will appropriate $307,355 for the bonuses.
Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham said the city has the cash on hand for the bonuses. Sales tax revenue was up 5 percent for the month and 4.8 percent year to date, and spending is down 7 percent following a spending freeze put into effect the first week in March.
The council approved the raises 7-0 with Alderman Mary Smith absent.
Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.