City employees will receive a cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) raise for the third straight year.
“I’ll speak on behalf of everybody – thank you, mayor,” Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham said. “This is going to the third consecutive year that we’re going to be able to get a COLA.”
All city employees will receive a 1.5 percent COLA in 2020. Castleberry asked the council to remove elected officials from the COLA raise but aldermen insisted the elected officials should be included as well.
Castleberry said the raises would not be possible without the city’s department heads.
“I’d like to thank the department heads. Because of your working, paring your budgets back, we’ve been able to help our employees for the past three years. I appreciate you biting the bullet on that.”
In other business, the Conway Fire Department will buy four self-contained breathing apparatuses using a portion of grants funds it received.
The CFD received $88,750 from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management for the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHS FEMA) as a recipient for the FY19 Homeland Security Grant Program under the Law Enforcement Terrorism Prevention Activities (LETPA) category.
“(The grant) is 100 percent reimbursable,” CFD Chief Mike Winter said.
The department will use the money “to purchase equipment and (for) training,” Winter said.
The department will purchase the apparatuses from G & W Diesel after the Conway City Council approved waiving the competitive bid process and accepting the company as the vendor.
The vendor is located in Conway.
