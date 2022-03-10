City officials have announced that, weather permitting, the city's newest roundabout will be open to traffic by the middle of next week.
The roundabout at the intersection of Salem Road and Tyler Street "will be 100% complete and open to traffic by Wednesday," as long as weather permits, city officials said.
Throughout the week, Rogers Group has been laying asphalt at the intersection, which will remain closed over the weekend. Crews plan to mark and stripe the intersection on Monday and Tuesday.
The intersection has been closed to thru traffic since Jan. 3 for construction of the city’s first roundabout of 2022. Drivers have used detours for the past 10 weeks as the crews have dealt with intermittent winter weather events.
Other roundabouts scheduled for construction this year include the intersection at Donaghey Avenue and Caldwell Street and the intersection at Donaghey Avenue and Prince Street.
The city plans to construct roundabouts at the intersections of Farris Road and College Avenue and Hogan Road and Highway 64 in 2023.
