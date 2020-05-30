The city’s sales tax revenue for March was up 3 percent over the previous year, Chief Financial Officer Tyler Winningham told city officials on Tuesday.
“That’s great news for us,” Winningham said.
He told the Log Cabin Democrat the 3 percent amounted to an $80,000 increase from March 2019. Because of the way the city receives the sales tax data from the state, “there’s no good way to tell the source of the increase,” he said.
“Online sales are not a separate reporting category, so we will never really know what that affect looks like. It is only reported by business type, and it’s based on each company’s declaration/interpretation of what category they fall into,” Winningham said.
The increase may be connected to panic buying, he said, stressing there was no way to gauge.
“My guess would be grocery and supply stock-up with the anticipation of quarantine and possible stay-at-home orders coming,” Winningham said.
The city will receive sales tax revenue from April at the end of June, which will give officials a better idea of how the pandemic has affected the local economy.
Currently, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 6.8 percent, or $880,000, from 2019.
“That is broken up between general fund, street maintenance and repair (the new tax in 2018), street capital projects, police and fire vehicles,” Winningham said. “This dollar figure does not include airport sales tax, as that tax can only be spent at the airport.”
Expenditures through April were down 7 percent from last year after Mayor Bart Castleberry implemented a spending freeze the first week of March.
“Overall, we really don’t have a lot to complain about,” Winningham said.
