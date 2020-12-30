The City of Conway will observe the New Year holiday on Friday, Jan. 1. The Conway Department of Sanitation office will be closed. Services will operate as follows:
Friday, Jan. 1
n Residential Collections – Friday garbage, yard waste, and glass routes will operate. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection.
n Commercial Collections – Friday garbage and glass routes will operate.
n Landfill – The city landfill will be closed. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, Jan. 2.
n Recycling Center – The city material recovery facility will be closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Monday, Jan. 4.
Visit conwayarkansas.gov/ sanitation to view the department’s holiday operations calendar yearround and to register with Conway’s free Recycle Coach for a collections calendar customized to each home address.
The Conway Department of Sanitation’s office and Reuse Center store remain temporarily closed to the public.
Questions and service requests may be made by email (conway sanitation@conwayarkansas.gov), Facebook message (@Conway Sanitation), conwayarkansas.gov, and phone.
To learn more about services offered or to schedule a group tour or presentation, visit conway arkansas.gov and follow the department on Facebook and also Twitter.
