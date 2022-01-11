The city of Conway will observe the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17.
The Conway Department of Sanitation collection services will operate as follows:
Monday, Jan. 17
Residential Collections – Recycling routes will be postponed. Regularly scheduled recycling collections will resume Monday, Jan. 24. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m. and remain unblocked to ensure collection.
Commercial Collections – Citywide garbage collection will operate as regularly scheduled. Carts must be curbside no later than 7 a.m.
Landfill – The city landfill will be closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Recycling Center – The city material recovery facility will be closed. Regularly scheduled hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Visit conwayarkansas.gov/sanitation to view the holiday collections calendar year-round and to register with Conway’s free Recycle Coach for a collections calendar customized to your home address. Questions and service requests may be made by email (conways anitation@conwayarkansas.gov), Facebook message (@ConwaySanitation), conway arkansas.gov, and phone (501-450-6155).
