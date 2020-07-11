Faulkner County NAACP President Franklin Holbrook spoke about Black Lives Matters at the Conway Kiwanis meeting on Wednesday.
Holbrook began by discussing people who are often associated with the Black Matters Movement, such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who were both killed by police officers.
When referring to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others like them, Holbrook said: “This could have been me, and it still can be me.”
Holbrook discussed the dangers that come from being Black in America.
“I am an American, I am a patriot, I am a law-abiding citizen, but also, I am afraid for my life.”
Holbrook said he is also concerned for his children.
“I have a son and daughter who live in another state. As a parent, I don’t get enough sleep – thinking about what they are doing and where are they going. I hope that they don’t get stopped,” he said.
These dangers are why Holbrook believes the Black Lives Matters movement is important.
“[Black Lives Matters] is not just a name. It’s more so our will to survive and have an identity,” Holbrook said. “When you talk about Black Lives Matters, you have to think about compassion, you have to think about love, and you have to think about justice. There has to be advocacy.”
Holbrook said Black Lives Matters can allow Black people to unite and bond.
“It’s a platform where we can speak out about what’s happening with us and why things are happening,” Holbrook said.
He also said the platform can also be used to find solutions to problems. Holbrook discussed what can be done in the community to promote change.
He said, “really look at who you’re going to vote for and who’s going to serve our purposes of righting these wrongs.”
He also addressed how white Americas can help with what’s going on today.
“Join in, educate yourself about what you’ve seen, and you’ve got to get ready to speak up on what’s wrong,” he said.
To learn more or get involved, visit the Faulkner County NAACP page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.