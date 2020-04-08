Local civic clubs have had to get creative and hone their computer skills to continue to meet while practicing social distancing.
One example of this is the Conway Morning Rotary Club, which consists of “a close-knit group of early risers who have met in person every Tuesday for almost 30 years,” member Linda Tyler told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The club started conducting virtual weekly meetings on March 17, which was a first for many of the members.
President Jack Frost said most of the members were up for the challenge with some even volunteering to help train other members who were less comfortable using the technology.
“So far, an average of 23 folks have signed on virtually every Tuesday since the beginning, which is around 85 percent of normal attendance,” Frost said. “I count that as a success.”
The virtual meetings include several elements from the in-person meetings such as reciting the 4-Way Test, planning service projects and giving special announcements. The club has even included guest speakers.
Kim Doughty-McCannon of Bell Urban Farm’s shared her plans for Farmstand, Conway’s first locally-sourced grocery; Bret Carroll, CEO of Conway Corporation, gave the club a sneak peek of the recently-announced solar project; Dr. Phillip Bailey, Associate Vice President for International Education and Engagement, who brought information about his team's recent trip to Niger and solicited donations of books from the club for the American Cultural Center in Niamey.
"I have enjoyed the programs presented virtually, because I feel connected to the speaker,” longtime member Patty Coppock said. “It feels like it is just me one on one with the speaker and I get to pay more attention.”
Tyler said that although the virtual meetings aren’t “quite the same as being together,” the club is committed to its motto, Service Above Self, and “continues to thrive in this new virtual world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.