The Conway Morning Rotary Club gave all nine Conway elementary schools several books on the topics of racial diversity and the value and inclusion of all people this fall.
“Students in Conway Public Schools had more diverse and culturally responsive literature in the media centers this year, thanks to thoughtful donations from local civic clubs and organizations,” spokesman Heather Kendrick said.
Thanks to a district grant, the Morning Rotary Club was able to allocate funding, then allow each school to make selections from a list of recommended titles.
The response from school leaders, teachers, and students has been wonderful, Kendrick said.
“Adding these titles is a universal way to ensure that all Conway students have access to quality literature relating to African-American culture,” Jamille Thomas, Marguerite Vann Elementary School media specialist, said.
At the same time, the Conway Public Schools Foundation, in partnership with the Conway Noon Rotary Club and The Kitchen Store, also donated books on these subjects, for K-12 students in all Conway schools.
The books provided by both organizations are designed to increase understanding and encourage discussions about diversity at the appropriate age and grade level. Organizational leaders felt this was important information for students, as our nation continues to face challenges dealing with race and cultural differences, Kendrick said.
“GIven today’s current social atmosphere we wanted to introduce kids to the ideas of diversity and tolerance as early as we could,” Courtney Kennedy, Conway Noon Rotary Club president, said. “I believe this initiative will help create students who are more welcoming and understanding of one another’s differences.”
Some of the books on the lists were titles such as “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, “Hands Up!” by Breanna J. McDaniel and “I Believe I Can” by Grace Byers. All of the selections included characters, authors, and topics that represent a diversity of race, ethnicity, color, socio-economic status, and more. They were used by classroom teachers and also available for checkout in the school media centers.
