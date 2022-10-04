Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets from across Arkansas and Oklahoma met in Hot Springs this past weekend at the Magic Springs amusement park to learn about and measure G-forces on some of the park’s most popular and extreme rollercoasters, CAP officials told the Log Cabin on Sunday.

Conway CAP cadets were included in the activity, as well as cadets from Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Little Rock, Texarkana and West Memphis, per the news release provided by CAP.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

