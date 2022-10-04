Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets from across Arkansas and Oklahoma met in Hot Springs this past weekend at the Magic Springs amusement park to learn about and measure G-forces on some of the park’s most popular and extreme rollercoasters, CAP officials told the Log Cabin on Sunday.
Conway CAP cadets were included in the activity, as well as cadets from Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Little Rock, Texarkana and West Memphis, per the news release provided by CAP.
As part of the event, cadets were broke. into groups and given the opportunity to ride any of the park’s rides. Using an application on their smartphones, cadets were able to measure the G-forces they experienced on each ride and compare the park’s rides against one another.
Per the news release, cadets picked some of Magic Springs’ most extreme roller coasters as their favorites, but were also able to measure the amount of G-forces they experienced on the park’s tamest rides.
The idea to use amusement park rides to teach STEM education was a collaboration between CAP commanders Master Sgt. Gary Podgurski and Fort Smith Squadron Commander Janice Podgurski. Per the news release, cadets themselves got involved in planning the event, with Cadet Lt. Col. Robert Lutgen creating an operations plan, budget and T-shirt for the activity.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
