The 94th Composite Squadron of the Arkansas Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) held an open house at the Conway Regional Airport on Jan. 14. CAP’s event in Conway was one of several the Arkansas Wing hosted statewide, with squadron officials staying at the airport for six hours as guests came in and out to learn more about the organization.

As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, CAP is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force that started in 1941 and has about 60,000 members and 24,000 cadets nationwide. Seventeen of those cadets are in Conway’s squadron that started just last summer. Squadron Deputy Commander for Cadets Shawn Keeter told the Log Cabin in an interview at the open house that he and other volunteers came together to restart Conway’s CAP squadron because there was “a need for it” and the Arkansas Wing had expressed a desire in adding more squadrons around the state. Additionally, Keeter said CAP’s goal was “to be a presence” at the airport during the open house last week and answer any questions the public might have.

