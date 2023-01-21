The 94th Composite Squadron of the Arkansas Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) held an open house at the Conway Regional Airport on Jan. 14. CAP’s event in Conway was one of several the Arkansas Wing hosted statewide, with squadron officials staying at the airport for six hours as guests came in and out to learn more about the organization.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, CAP is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force that started in 1941 and has about 60,000 members and 24,000 cadets nationwide. Seventeen of those cadets are in Conway’s squadron that started just last summer. Squadron Deputy Commander for Cadets Shawn Keeter told the Log Cabin in an interview at the open house that he and other volunteers came together to restart Conway’s CAP squadron because there was “a need for it” and the Arkansas Wing had expressed a desire in adding more squadrons around the state. Additionally, Keeter said CAP’s goal was “to be a presence” at the airport during the open house last week and answer any questions the public might have.
Run entirely by volunteers, CAP is much like the ROTC of the Air Force and provides cadets introductions to flying, emergency services and community service opportunities. In the past, CAP has completed search-and-rescue missions, located emergency beacons that go off in planes and even acted as “targets” for missile system practice for a military base in El Paso, Texas. In 2019, CAP took photographs of damage from the flood that nearly breached the Lollie Levee near Conway and made Faulkner County a federal disaster area.
“Our photographs were used in a lot of decision-making for engineers watching the levies [and figuring out] where the river is going to go,” Keeter said.
At the Jan. 14 open house, CAP had its Cessna 172 on display for the public to view. CAP uses the 172, as well as the Cessna 182. The Arkansas Wing has nine planes statewide that are used for missions and orientation flights. Cadets get five orientation flights to learn some of the basics of flying and can ride along in the backseat of the plane an unlimited number of times.
94th Composite Squadron Col. Marchelle Jones had her 24-hour bag on display for the public to look at. Jones said the 24-hour bag is “the minimum you have to carry when you go out” and includes tools like a compass, a meal, ready to eat, a radio, signal mirror, whistle and a fire starter, among others. As part of their training, Jones said cadets create their own 24-hour bags that squadron leaders inspect. While cadets can add additional non-required items to their bag, Jones said they have to justify the additional weight the object will have in the bag.
The 94th Composite Squadron meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Conway Regional Airport. For more information on the squadron and the Arkansas Wing, visit www.arwg.cap.gov.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
