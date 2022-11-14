The 94th composite squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will share program information during an open house from 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday.
During the open house at the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field, speakers will touch on the purposes of the Civil Air Patrol and provide information about how to get involved in the program.
“Civil Air Patrol has three primary missions: aerospace education, emergency services and cadet programs. Our cadet-run program is for ages 12 to 17 and teaches leadership, physical fitness and character development to name a few,” Civil Air Patrol senior member Rachel Ballard said.
There are plans to display at least one Cessna 172, a commonly used aircraft within the Civil Air Patrol. It’s a four-seat, single-engine aircraft with high fixed wings.
“These are the most common for our state with the greatest use,” Ballard said.
The open house will provide an opportunity to observe some of the activities of a typical meeting. There will be tables set up with people who can answer any questions attendees may have. Refreshments will be provided.
The Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Conway Municipal Airport.
“I think it’s important that everyone knows what the program is about. Anyone can come anytime to see what we’re about if they cannot make it to the open house,” Ballard said.
“We are ready to add recruits so come out and see what we do. We look forward to meeting you,” Ballard said.
