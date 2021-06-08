A Conway Junior High School student was crowned the winner of the 42nd Little Miss Arkansas Pageant.
Rylee Smith is the 13-year-old daughter of Kristen Grubbs and Jeremy Smith.
She was named Teen Little Miss Arkansas on May 29.
Rylee is an incoming eighth grader at CJHS. She is a CJHS Wampus Cat cheerleader and is involved in competitive cheer and dance.
Her personal platform for the pageant was Caring Cases, which provides suitcases to children entering in the state’s foster care system.
Rylee is a regular volunteer at The CALL Mall.
She is the current USA National Miss Arkansas Junior Teen and will represent Arkansas at the National Pageant in July.
