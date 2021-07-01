13-year old Conway Junior High School (CJHS) student Rylee Smith is heading to Orlando, Fla., to compete in the USA National Miss Pageant from July 4-10.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Smith, the daughter of Kristen Grubbs and Jeremy Smith, was named Teen Little Miss Arkansas on May 29. A cheerleader at CJHS entering the eighth grade, Smith also competes in dance.
As a pageant competitor, Smith’s personal platform is Caring Cases, an organization which delivers suitcases to children entering into the foster care system. She regularly volunteers at The Call Mall in Conway.
