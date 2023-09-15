Conway Junior High School enrollment at an all-time high

City first responders and Conway Public Schools administrators and teachers worked to complete a crisis drill at Julia Lee Moore Elementary on Aug. 11.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools enrollment has surpassed 10,000 students, Superintendent Jeff Collum told board members on Tuesday.

Nearly 200 more students are enrolled at district campuses now than on Oct. 1, 2022, Collum said, adding that Conway’s largest campus, Conway High School, has almost 2,200 students this year.

