Conway Public Schools enrollment has surpassed 10,000 students, Superintendent Jeff Collum told board members on Tuesday.
Nearly 200 more students are enrolled at district campuses now than on Oct. 1, 2022, Collum said, adding that Conway’s largest campus, Conway High School, has almost 2,200 students this year.
Conway Junior High School, one of the district’s oldest buildings, has nearly 1,600 students, the largest number enrolled at that campus in its history.
In addition to its aging facilities, the junior high is at 98 percent capacity, Collum said, making it a necessity to begin considering solutions to the lack of space there.
The district has been considering how to approach solving the space issue at the junior high for some time. In January, Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat an important decision is looming on how to expand on space at Conway Junior High School.
At that time, Collum said discussions were still being had and the district hadn’t decided whether it wants to overhaul the current facility and expand it or attempt to tackle building a brand-new school. Those discussions still continue now.
“There’s not a lot of room to grow in that building,” Collum said to board members on Tuesday. “Part of the reason we’re discussing what do we do with the junior high is that number right there.”
Collum told board members that district administration is working to pair its latest enrollment report with a facility capacity report. Board members will receive the paired reports at a later date.
Also on Tuesday, board members reviewed the results of a crisis drill the district practiced with city first responders on Aug. 11 at Julia Lee Moore Elementary.
As part of the exercise, the first responders worked with district administrators and teachers on two drills, as well as a table-talk session, Deputy Superintendent Jason Black said.
“We’re not exactly where we want to be, but that’s why we do this,” Black said.
Black added the district expects to offer more district teachers the opportunity to take part in the drill in future years.
“I think it’s reassuring for our teachers to know that we’re practicing these things [and] we’re making our adjustments based off these drills,” Black said.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Megan Duncan spoke on the importance of safety in ensuring that students get the education they need.
“If our buildings aren’t safe, if our teachers [and] kids don’t feel safe, no learning happens,” Duncan said. “It is genuinely the foundation at which we operate from.”
In a final piece of business to note from Tuesday, board members approved Conway’s 2022-2023 financial report and the 2023-2024 operating budget.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, the operating budget includes over $2 million in additional local and state revenue compared to 2022-2023, but also includes a nearly $2 million increase in the district’s salaries expenditure, as well as nearly $1 million in the benefits expenditure. Over $1.7 million more is expected to be spent in purchased services and supplies.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
