Conway Junior High School Quiz Bowl teams won both trophies in the 7A state championship over the weekend.
“Conway's White and Blue teams each prevailed against their opponents in the final rounds, giving them a double state championship win,” spokesman Heather Kendrick said. “The teams compete separately due to AAA regulation against a single state champion in the junior high division.”
The CJHS teams took home both top prizes in the division at the regional tournament before advancing to the state tournament.
The CJHS White Team members include:
• Jude Welky.
• Jack Derden.
• Mason Cooper.
• Shreyam Tripathi.
• Isani Patel.
• Tanaya Deshpande.
• Alekhya Kavi.
• Carson Earnhardt.
• Alex D’Agostino.
• Jacquel Chandler.
The CJHS Blue Team members include:
• Ellie Feng.
• Jack Ghormley.
• James Xin.
• Natalie Stephens.
• Ethan Barrett.
• Stephen Chesshir.
• Jacob Regehr.
• Daniel Taft.
CJHS also had three students selected for the All-Tournament Team — Feng, Ghormley and Welky.
Quiz Bowl is a nationally competitive academic team. Members answer questions covering all areas of academics, sports, current events, fine arts and pop culture. They compete against other schools on the weekend where moderators ask questions and students attempt to buzz in first and correctly answer questions to gain points.
Students try out for Quiz Bowl at the start of the school year by taking an academic test and competing in mock games.
For more information about CJHS Quiz Bowl, visit http://cjhs.conwayschools.org/clubs.html.
