The Conway League of Artists is accepting submissions to its 2021 Fall Show, which will be exhibited at the Faulkner County Library from Sept. 25 through Oct. 30.
Drop off for submissions is 1-4 p.m. Sept. 25.
There are six categories and each artist may submit up to three works of art. The judge for the show will be Holly Laws, Professor of Art at UCA.
Entry forms and show rules can be found online at conwayleagueofartists.com.
For more information, contact Show Chair Shirley Bowen at shirley.bowen@gmail.com or at 501-339-5519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.