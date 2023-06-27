The United Way of Central Arkansas has named Jessica Clawson as its executive director.
“We are thrilled to have Jessica leading the United Way of Central Arkansas. Her diverse background and proven ability to lead will be an asset to the organization, and the board is looking forward to working with her and the team to continue to grow UWCA’s impact in our community,” Board President Brandi Keith said.
Clawson has been a resident of Conway since 2003, when she moved to the area to attend the University of Central Arkansas.
“I fell in love with Conway 20 years ago when this community embraced me as a bright-eyed college student. The people of this community played an integral role in shaping my heart to ‘Do Good Things.’ The United Way of Central Arkansas plays a vital role for so many organizations seeking funding to serve others in our communities,” Clawson said. “The needs of our community partners have not lessened and, in fact, it’s just the opposite. UWCA is committed to our communities and determined to see grant dollars multiply to serve the growing needs. I’m excited to lead our organization in impactful giving to be a multiplier effect to those organizations we serve.”
Jessica is married to Grant, and they have three children: Emory (10), Pate (8) and Carter (6). When they aren’t busy coaching little league softball and baseball, they enjoy spending time outdoors, supporting the UCA Bears and finding new food spots to try.
The United Way of Central Arkansas is a local nonprofit organization that provides direct services through Charity Tracker, VITA Free Tax Prep, Financial Opportunity Center and the Imagination Library as well as financial resources to 18 local nonprofit agency partners with a focus on serving community needs in the areas of education, income and health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.