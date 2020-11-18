A homicide investigation continues in Cleburne County after a 41-year-old Quitman woman was found dead Tuesday evening.
Authorities have identified the shooting victim as Addie “Christy” Owen of Quitman.
The investigation began after sheriff’s deputies were called out at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the Hopewell community regarding an unresponsive woman.
Sheriff Chris Brown confirmed on Wednesday that when sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence, located in the 900 block of Firehouse Road, authorities noted it appeared Owen had suffered “from an apparent gunshot wound.”
The 41-year-old woman’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to undergo an autopsy to determine an exact cause and manner of death, Brown told The Sun Times.
Though police had arrested a possible suspect in connection to Owen’s shooting death, authorities had not released the suspect’s name as of Wednesday afternoon.
“The sheriff’s office currently has a person of interest in custody, but is continuing to investigate all leads, including having served search warrants on a house and a vehicle,” Brown said. “The name of the person being held for questioning is not being released at this time, however we will update information as it becomes available.”
Brown said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victim’s family on behalf of the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 501-362-8143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.