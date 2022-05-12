Board member Bill Clements was honored Tuesday evening during his final meeting as a member of the Conway school board before retiring after 17 years. He received two awards for his service.
Clements, who helped start the Conway girl’s basketball program in 1976 before becoming a member of the board, was first awarded with a plaque made from wood from a basketball court flooring made by woodworking students at Conway High School.
“It’s a privilege to sit here and represent this community,” Clements said. “The thing that makes being a small part of Conway Public Schools is how this community has tried to make this the very best school district it can be.”
Clements was then awarded a regular plaque from the members of the board presented by Board President Trip Leach.
“We are going to greatly miss you, and it has been an honor to serve with you,” Leach said Tuesday.
The May school board meeting is the final meeting before the school board elections. Either Carrie Tinsley or David Naylor Jr. will take Clement’s seat.
The board also discussed agenda items, including being given an update on renovations being done to Carl Stuart Middle School. Already, there have been many repairs done to the school including getting new kitchen floors, drainage and plumbing upgrades, a new AC unit for the administration hub, new tiles and plumbing to several restrooms in the school, roof repairs, new guttering, fire safety equipment and many updated LED lighting in the front of the building.
There are also plans for several renovations over the summer. Starting May 27, the building will start being emptied before a floor contractor arrives on May 31 to take out the floors. New flooring, desks and whiteboards are scheduled to be finished in the school by the time school starts up next fall.
The school has also been given approval by the city of Conway to build a new 82-passenger parking lot in front of the school which will help take traffic in the surrounding neighborhood.
The board also was presented new policy changes by Director of Personnel Karen Lasker. These policy changes include that all licensed personnel must receive two hours of mental health and teen suicide prevention awareness training starting with the 2023-2024 school year.
Another policy change presented by Lasker is guidance to district staff on posting on social media sites which prevents all employees who are on social media to post district data, documents, photos of students or any other district information to any social media website without approval. Lasker said that it’s not easy to monitor but that there have been no problems with this with any employees to date.
The board also approved a payment of $20,490 for universal services fees, which will help provide internet and data to the district, in order to receive $81,960 for the final year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
The board meeting concluded with Clements banging a gavel to adjourn.
