Bill Clements announced at the conclusion of the monthly school board meeting Tuesday evening that he will not run for re-election.
Clement’s Zone 2 seat is one of three seats on the school board that are up for election after a recent rezoning of the Conway Public School District School Board zones.
“I went to pick up my packet, I sat down and looked at it and I said ‘well, I know I got some 500 odd hours of training and I’ve tried to be a good board member,’” Clements said. “This morning I got up and talked to my wife and said ‘look, it’s time for a change. It’s time for me to step down.’”
Clements was elected to the school board in 2005. Before that he was hired as a high school counselor in 1975 before he was hired to start the girl’s basketball program at the school a year later.
“I think it’s important for a new and a fresh elected flat belly to sit in this chair,” he said. “I’ve been on the board for 17 years and that’s been 17 interesting years for me. Forty-two years I’ve been a part of the Conway system, and I’m very proud of that, I’ve always been proud of that. It’s been a privilege to sit here and represent the community, and you’ve been good to me. I hope I’ve given a little bit back, but it’s time for change and I like that idea that there’s change. Change is not a bad thing.”
Clements said that while he’s not from Conway originally, he’s fallen in love with the community through his time being here over the past four decades.
“Conway is so unique, it’s so different, it’s so good and these past two years have been hard on all of us, but me especially because I hate it when a community gets to where they don’t feel like talking to each other,” he said. “I respect each and every person on this panel right here because of what they’ve given up. I’ve come to realize there’s a season for all things. Conway has changed me for the better.”
Superintendent Jeff Collum says he’s going to miss Clements being on the board “big time.”
“He’s got some of the best fishing stories and some of the best woodwork I’ve ever seen,” Collum said. “So coach, we love you, we’re going to miss you and I’ve enjoyed working with you. It’s been a short time [that I’ve worked with you] but thank you for your service.”
Board President Trip Leach said it’s been an honor and a privilege working alongside Clements.
“I’ve felt like you took me under your wing when I came on seven years ago,” he said. “Bill, thank you. You’ve served very well. You’re a great board member and you’ve done a very fantastic job.”
Clements will continue serving on the board until May. Board members Diane Robinson and Amy Ferdowsian, whose seats are also up for re-election, will still be seeking re-election.
