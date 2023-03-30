A group of talented folks meet weekly in Spiritan Center at St. Joseph to knit and crochet for various charities; it is a Close-Knit Faith Community.
During a recent Wednesday meeting time many items were blessed, sorted, and packaged for distribution. The group has knit and crocheted for local charities for more than 15 years. Its beneficiaries include the nursery at CRMC, the NICU at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, Life Choices, lap robes for a local nursing home, hats for the homeless and St. Joseph’s own ministries of prayer shawls and baby coverlets for parish newborns at baptism.
This year, the group will pick up a new charity, The Call. Members are making items to assist The Call’s Christmas gifting to the families they serve. Before any item is delivered to the recipient, it is blessed by one of the priests or deacons. The group participated in the deacon’s prayers, then packed items up for distribution to the appropriate agency. Some are stored until later in the year, but many will be delivered in coming weeks.
Close-Knit Faith Community is made up of men and women, is interdenominational, and includes some homebound “remote knitters.’”
The group meets from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays throughout the year. During a meeting, members pray together and are presently group reading “Life is Messy,” a book by Matthew Kelly. The group also shares a weekly prayer intention list. Members are careful to use washable (non-wool and non-specialty) yarns. They have a stash of yarns that has been donated, and often try to incorporate those in their work. Participation is free and open to newcomers – either in person or as a “remote knitter.”
Members communicate via e-mail. For more information contact, jean.leffler @yahoo.com or rmfausett61 @gmail.com.
