A group of talented folks meet weekly in Spiritan Center at St. Joseph to knit and crochet for various charities; it is a Close-Knit Faith Community.

During a recent Wednesday meeting time many items were blessed, sorted, and packaged for distribution. The group has knit and crocheted for local charities for more than 15 years. Its beneficiaries include the nursery at CRMC, the NICU at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, Life Choices, lap robes for a local nursing home, hats for the homeless and St. Joseph’s own ministries of prayer shawls and baby coverlets for parish newborns at baptism.

