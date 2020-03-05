Both parties in the murder case against Zachery Keesee rested Thursday.
After playing several jailhouse conversations between Keesee and his family members that were recorded while he detained in the Tom Bowles Detention Center in Eagle Pass, Texas, 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout rested their case.
The 27-year-old Maumelle man was held in the Tom Bowles Detention Center after being picked up on May 20, 2018, by U.S. Marshals and Customs Border Protection Agents at the Eagle Pass, Texas, border crossing. Keesee was wanted by the Conway Police Department in connection to the May 8, 2018, shooting death of Leonel “Leo” Panduro.
The 48-year-old Whitewater, Wisconsin, man was found shot to death inside Room 106 at the Days Inn motel on Oak Street in Conway. Soon after the investigation began, authorities learned the shooting was drug-related and pinpointed Keesee, Christopher Bynum and Andrew Morstain as suspects.
Bynum pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in December 2019 and was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Testimony in Keesee’s case began Monday afternoon after a jury of seven women and five men was selected to hear his case. The Maumelle man is accused as an accomplice to capital murder.
Though his sister, Sarah Marbury, testified she did not delete records from Keesee’s social media accounts, the audio recordings played before the jury indicated that she did.
The majority of the calls Keesee made were to his sisters, Marbury and Rachel Walls. The two women were granted immunity Tuesday so that prosecutors could question them about the case. Prior to receiving immunity, the sisters claimed their rights under the Fifth Amendment and refused to testify so as not to incriminate themselves.
While on the stand, senior deputy prosecutor Hout asked Marbury if she logged into her brother’s social media accounts after he was detained to “delete some things.”
Marbury claimed her brother “told her to log into Snapchat and tell his friends what was going on” regarding his arrest.
Initially, the defendant asked his sister to read him comments and names of individuals who “liked” a post he made on Facebook after learning he was wanted by authorities.
The two laughed about the comments others made when he posted his location on his social media page. At one point, Marbury read to him a comment an individual made that pointed out his mother was also in jail in connection to the case when Keesee responded: “Oh, that one makes me sad … read me the funny ones.”
During several calls, Marbury’s child could be heard crying in the background as she took the time to log into her brother’s various social media accounts to help him track down different numbers he said he needed.
After his sister alerted him Morstain had been arrested in connection to Panduro’s murder, Keesee’s attitude shifted.
Once he was aware Morstain was behind bars near the Laredo, Texas, border crossing, Keesee instructed his sister to “go through and delete all my messages” on Facebook.
“You understand my whole world’s falling apart right,” he said moments before asking his sister to look up news articles that had been released on the case since his arrest.
Before playing the jailhouse recordings, Crews called Jennifer Forsyth to the stand. Forsyth, who is a medical examiner at the Arkansas State Crime Lab, was considered an expert witness during the trial.
The medical examiner told the jury that Panduro died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The Wisconsin man had two gunshot wounds in his head. The gunshot to the right side of Panduro’s head was a close-range shot, meaning “within two feet or closer,” Forsyth said.
Both of these shots could have been fatal. Another shot considered fatal was through Panduro’s chest. The bullet that was shot through Panduro’s chest was extracted from his heart during autopsy.
The Wisconsin man also had a gunshot wound on his left forearm along with another wound that severed his pinky finger on his right hand, according to the medical examiner’s testimony.
Both gunshot wounds to Panduro’s head would have disabled the Wisconsin man “instantly,” Forsyth said. She also said that the “wound to the chest would be rapidly incapacitating.”
According to her testimony, the Wisconsin man did not have any narcotics or alcohol in his system when he died.
An early-morning text from Morstain to Panduro led authorities to believe the Texas man and Bynum were involved in the fatal shooting, according to additional testimony by Conway Police Department Detective Sgt. Thomas “Bob” Cole.
While the detective took the stand for a second time during the trial on Wednesday, Hout had him walk the jurors how he found the suspicious messages that pinpointed Morstain and Bynum as suspects in the case.
The detective said Panduro’s phone was ringing constantly while authorities were on scene and that he found texts from an individual listed as “Andro” that were sent to Panduro within hours of his shooting death.
The first message was sent at 12:34 a.m. on May 8, 2018, and read “Panduro? Its Andrew.”
From there, Morstain states he has “Frankie’s cash” and asked to bring in his “driver” in with him after verifying Panduro would be in Room 106 at the Days Inn.
Other testimony revealed the bag of suspected methamphetamine found in Panduro’s other motel room across the street had nearly 1 kilo of meth in it.
The bag had 994.6 grams of meth, which, if sold by the gram, likely would have brought in $20,000 to $30,000 for Panduro. According to Walls’ testimony on Tuesday, her brother was upset with her because she had allowed Panduro to pick up a package for a man named “Frankie” the day before the shooting. When her brother found out the package had already been picked up, Walls told the jury she feared her brother might shoot her.
Prosecutors rested their case at 4:33 p.m. Thursday after calling 40 witnesses to the stand over the four-day period.
After reviewing their options with Keesee, defense attorneys Robert M. Golden and Charles D. Hancock moved not to call any witnesses to the stand and rested around 6 p.m.
Closing statements in the case against Keesee will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in Courtroom 4 at the Justice Building in Conway.
