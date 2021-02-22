Temperatures might be growing warmer by the hour since last week’s winter storms which dumped up to 25 inches of snow across some parts of Arkansas, but school closures continue to be an ongoing issue in Faulkner County on Monday. Six area primary schools pivoted to virtual learning days on Monday due to impacts from last week’s storms, while the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) also made the decision to hold classes remotely on Monday due to continued poor road conditions in some areas of the county.
Editor’s Note: Area schools still affected by winter weather closures are listed in this article. Schools which decided to resume normal classes on Monday are not listed.
Conway Public Schools: CLOSED ON MONDAY
Conway Public Schools made the decision to pivot to virtual learning for Monday on Sunday night due to poor road conditions in the city. The district expects to resume normal classes on Tuesday.
Greenbrier Public Schools: CLOSED ON MONDAY
Greenbrier Public Schools also made the decision to pivot to virtual learning for Monday on Sunday night.
Guy-Perkins School District: CLOSED ON MONDAY
Guy-Perkins School District pivoted to virtual learning on Monday because many of the district’s side roads are still iced over. Guy-Perkins, however, plans to resume normal on-site instruction on Tuesday.
Mayflower School District: CLOSED ON MONDAY
Mayflower School District is closed on Monday due to the city’s ongoing water supply issues after last week’s storms. Over the weekend, the City of Mayflower reported critical water shortages for city residents due to increased demand for water during last week’s storms.
Mount Vernon-Enola School District: CLOSED ON MONDAY
Due to snow and ice-covered roads, Mount Vernon-Enola chose to pivot to virtual learning for Monday.
Vilonia School District: CLOSED ON MONDAY
Vilonia School District pivoted to virtual learning for Monday, but the district is hopeful to return to on-site instruction on Tuesday.
UCA: REMOTE CLASSES, BUSINESS OPERATIONS RETURN TO NORMAL
UCA will hold classes remotely on Monday, but all other campus services and business operations will return to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.