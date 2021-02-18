As the latest round of winter weather left Arkansas on Thursday, so too left the daily school and office closures and service disruptions that have plagued Faulkner County for nearly a week. With temperatures expected to increase over the weekend, the inches of snow the county has accumulated since last weekend will begin to melt and road conditions will improve ahead of next week's warm weather.
The Log Cabin has compiled a list of the most recent closures in Faulkner County that were announced by an early press deadline.
Arkansas State Offices: STATE OFFICE BUILDINGS CLOSED ON THURSDAY
City of Conway Offices: CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, OFFICE OF THE MAYOR OPEN
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office: CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
First Division Circuit Court of the 20th Judicial District: CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Conway Ministry Center Winter Warming Station: OPEN 24/7 THROUGH THURSDAY
City of Conway Department of Sanitation: THURSDAY COLLECTION ROUTES POSTPONED
A spokesman for the city's sanitation department said they were hopeful Thursday's route postponement would be the final one, per a press release issued to the Log Cabin.
Conway Corporation: NO WORD ON ANY NEED FOR ADDITIONAL CONTROLLED POWER OUTAGES
Editor's Note: All schools which are closed have virtual learning systems in place.
Conway Christian School: CLOSED ON THURSDAY
Conway Christian School decided not to make a decision on the closure of its campus through the end of the week on late Wednesday and only announced its campus to be closed through Thursday. An announcement on Friday classes isn't expected until late Thursday.
Conway Public Schools: CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Greenbrier Public Schools: CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Guy-Perkins School District: CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Mayflower School District: CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Mount Vernon-Enola School District: CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
St. Joseph School: CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Vilonia School District: CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
