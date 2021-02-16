Monday's unprecedented winter storm which hit all four corners of Arkansas continues to affect municipal services and schools in counties around the state, including Faulkner County. And with the likelihood that more winter weather will arrive on Wednesday, service impacts and closures are sure to continue to be a concern in the days ahead.
The Log Cabin has compiled a list of the most recent closures in Faulkner County that were announced by an early press deadline. LCD staff will continue to update closings at thecabin.net. As a public service, the Log Cabin has temporarily removed its paywall so anyone can read and share the content.
The LCD will strive to ensure papers are delivered to subscribers when possible. If conditions become so dire the Post Office is unable to deliver print editions, all content — including the e-edition — will be posted to thecabin.net at midnight.
Arkansas State Offices: STATE OFFICE BUILDINGS CLOSED ON TUESDAY
Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed all state office buildings on Tuesday due to poor road conditions around Arkansas in a press release issued on Monday night. Non-critical state employees are working from home through the closure, while critical personnel are still expected to report to their workplaces.
City of Conway Department of Sanitation: TUESDAY ROUTES POSTPONED
For a second straight day, the City of Conway has had to postpone its garbage collection routes due to poor road conditions, the Department of Sanitation announced in a press release on Monday. While a decision has yet to be reached on collection days later this week, the release noted that the likelihood of more winter weather could lead to additional collection route disruptions.
City of Conway Offices: CLOSED ON TUESDAY, OFFICE OF THE MAYOR OPEN
The city of Conway closed its offices to the public on Tuesday due to poor road conditions, the city announced in a press release on Monday. Mayor Bart Castleberry's office, however, will remain open.
Conway Ministry Center Winter Warming Station: OPEN TO THE PUBLIC 24/7 THROUGH FEB. 18
The Winter Warming Station located at the Don Owen Sports Complex is open to the public 24/7 through Feb. 18, the Conway Ministry Center announced in a Facebook post on Feb. 12.
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office: CLOSED ON TUESDAY
The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office was closed due to poor road conditions on Tuesday, the office announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.
Editor's Note: All schools closed due to inclement weather still have virtual learning systems in place.
Conway Christian School: CLOSED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Conway Christian School is closed Tuesday and Wednesday, the private school announced on Monday.
Conway Public Schools: CLOSED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Conway Public Schools is closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to road conditions and the threat of more winter weather. In announcing the closure of their campuses, Conway Public Schools noted they'd likely have to consider closures the rest of the week.
Greenbrier Public Schools: CLOSED FOR REMAINDER OF THE WEEK
Greenbrier Public Schools decided to act quickly to close its schools, announcing the closure of its campuses the rest of the week.
Guy-Perkins School District: CLOSED TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Guy-Perkins campuses are closed the next three days, the district announced on Monday.
Mayflower School District: CLOSED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Mayflower School District is closed Tuesday and Wednesday, the district confirmed to the Log Cabin on Monday.
St. Joseph School: CLOSED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
St. Joseph School in Conway is closed Tuesday and Wednesday, the private school confirmed to the Log Cabin on Monday. In confirming the news, St. Joseph School wrote that they expected to pivot to virtual learning the remainder of the week.
