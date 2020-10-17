Consignment Clothing Store

Your’s Truly Consignment, Inc. – Winner

1052 Harrison St. Ste. 1-6 Conway, AR 72032

501-336-0960

Rhea Lana’s

1055 Sunflower Dr. #104 Conway, AR 72034

501-499-0009

Plato’s Closet

500 Amity Rd. #3 Conway, AR 72032

501-504-6900

Formal Wear

Emerge – Winner

1023 Oak St. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-5123

The Royal We

923 Front St. #2 Conway, AR 72032

501-327-1555

JR’s Hobby Horse

260 Highway 65, North Ave. Conway, AR 72032

501-327-3667

Men’s Clothing

Bell & Sward – Winner

1016 Oak St. Conway, AR 72032

501-504-6880

Wilkinson’s Mall

1212 Harrison St. Conway, AR 72032

501-764-1540

OK Corral Western Store

1715 E. Oak St. Conway, AR 72032

501-329-6860

Shoe Stores

Wilkinson’s Mall – Winner

1212 Harrison St. Conway, AR 72032

501-764-1540

The Sporty Runner

1016 Van Ronkle St. Conway, AR 72032

501-328-9255

Women’s Clothing

Southern Savvy – Winner

294 S. Broadview St. #4 Greenbrier, AR 72058

501-581-3887

Golden Girls

1020 Oak St. Conway, AR 72032

501-205-1197

Angel’s Fragrances & Apparel

675 Elsinger Blvd. Conway, AR 72032

501-336-8912

