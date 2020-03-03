20th Century Club
Twentieth Century Club held its February meeting at Hole in the Wall restaurant on February 21, with Dorothy Westmoreland, Wrenetta Austin, and Mary Fleming as hostesses. The room was beautifully decorated in a Valentine’s Day theme. Vice President Virginia Benton led the meeting. It was announced that President Jo Smith was in Superior Rehabilitation Center due to foot surgery. Members were encouraged to call her or send cards while she was there. The meeting opened with a prayer led by Becky Vint. Visitor Libby Roller was introduced to the group by member Ann York.
Following the theme of the year “There’s No Place Like Home,” the program for the meeting was Conway Schools. Susan McNabb introduced the speaker, Greg Murry, Superintendent of Conway Public Schools. Dr. Murry has been in education for 37 years, 13 of which have been as superintendent of Conway Public Schools. Murry presented various statistics about the school district. There are 10,117 students enrolled in Conway public schools, making it the ninth largest school district in the state. Eighty-two buses transport more than 4,200 students each day. There are 1,180 employees, and sixty-nine percent of teachers have their Master’s degree or higher. In May of 2019 Conway High School graduated 668 students, who received over 14 million dollars in scholarships. In the past few years CHS has had students who made perfect scores on the ACT and/or the SAT. Conway Teacher of the Year, Melissa Spence, was one of four state finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
Murry went on to discuss the RISE reading program which is being initiated in Conway schools. It began with kindergarten, but teachers at all grade levels will receive training.
Murry also stressed that while strong academic training is important, involvement in school activities plays a great part in students' success in life. He referred to a study of CEOs in which they said participation in school organizations had been extremely beneficial to their leadership. Among the organizations and programs he mentioned were athletics, band, drama productions, such as the upcoming performances of The Little Mermaid, Quiz Bowl, in which both Conway teams won state championships, the culinary arts program, and the Farm to School Program in place on all 16 campuses. Murry ended with discussing steps taken to ensure student safety, among them enhanced protocols for visitors entering the schools and safe rooms now located on most campuses.
Following the program, Vice President Benton led the business meeting. Members voted to make a charitable contribution to CAPCA. Memorials are to be made in honor of deceased members Martha Moore and Emily Montgomery.
After the reading of the Collect, the meeting was adjourned.
Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association
By Judy Corcoran
The Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association met on February 18 at 1:30 at the First United Methodist Church with 22 members and one guest in attendance. Co-president Carol Powers presided. Judy McKnight introduced guest speaker Diane Robinson who is a member of the board of the Conway School District.
Ms. Robinson distributed cards with the statement for the teachers to consider during a question-answer period, “What would you have told the school board when you were teaching?” She reported that Conway Public Schools’ teacher salaries are above the state average and that 71 district teachers are nationally board certified. She assured the group that Conway’s schools teach all students of all learning levels and in varied programs. Many students are not proficient in English; therefore, English as a Second Language teaching is important. She reported that the board does not have any intention of building another high school and that the current high school student population is not yet at capacity. Its current enrollment is 2,200 students. She said that Conway schools use the RISE literacy program to promote reading excellence. In terms of safety she said that all the elementary schools and the middle schools have safe rooms that are open when there are threats of tornadoes, and that the school resource officer program provides a high level of safety. Ms. Robinson said that all schools have nurses, and the system has two social workers on staff. Each school has a food pantry. The career center offers training in various fields such as certified nurse assistant, banking, welding, building construction and other areas. She said the system continues to strive for more diversity among teachers and staff members.
Upon the suggestions of Jay Fortner the group approved a motion that a memorial contribution be sent in memory of a member upon their death. A memorial contribution will be sent in memory of Emily Montgomery who recently passed away.
Kathryn Starr recognized hostesses Anne Owens, Sara Andrews, Annette Greenland, Becky Singleton and Judy McKnight.
Hervey Galloway reported that 212 community service hours were contributed by members for November. He said he received a letter of appreciation from Vilonia schools for the contribution the group made for supplies for homeless students.
Brenda Bray asked for volunteers to distribute brochures to the county schools to inform their retiring teachers about the FCRTA. She reported that applications for the Parsons-Burnett grant will be given to principals so that teachers interested in attending summer classes can apply.
Carol Powers announced that the AREA VI spring meeting would be held May 11 at the Garland County Fairgrounds and encouraged members to attend as many important issues will be covered.
Doretta Bright reminded members that mock interviews would be held at UCA on February 28.
Becky Singleton reported that the association could donate their records to the UCA Archives. This project was approved by members, and Carol Powers said she would manage this process.
Door prizes were won by Elizabeth Humphrey and Anne Owens. The group sang Happy Birthday to those with birthdays in February.
Rene Henderson became a member.
