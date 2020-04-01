Members of the Conway Writers Group met during March on two designated Friday afternoons from 2 to 4 at the Ola and John Hawks Center in Conway. Co-leader Jean L. began meetings with current announcements, a welcome to newcomers, and an invitation to members to voluntarily read their current or previous work of poetry and prose.
March 6
Jean L. announced the upcoming (Saturday, April 18) Writers Conference to be held at the Perry County Library. Mike B. distributed cartoons without captions as the basis of a national contest for comedy writers. He submitted captions to the contest and invited CWG members to vote online for his entries. Several members wrote poems on the theme of “Green” to celebrate the arrival of spring. Paula A. read her poem, “Entrapment,” about capturing a leprechaun, and she also offered an Irish limerick. Jean L. read her free verse poem, “Which Green?” Lois G. read her poem, “Green.” Mike M. read his poem, “Signs in the Sky,” about the Vernal Equinox and changes in weather patterns. Mike B. read his poem, “Neurology Is Green,” in which the physician poet sees neurology as green because of its green journals. The poem humorously described why the brain is more fascinating and more suitable for life-long study than the other organs. He also read his poem, “St. Patrick’s Baby,” which described the saving of a baby’s life – born on St. Patrick’s Day – and the imagined great things that the baby might do during its lifetime. Joyce R. read her poem, “Green Sky.” Sharon F. read her poem, “Green House.” A UCA professor visited the meeting, described her current research study, and invited CWG members to participate as volunteers. Kaye H. read her true story, “Beirut,” about a harrowing adventure in that country. Tucker S. read “The Newborns,” a chapter from his emerging novel set in Arkansas in the 1870s
March 13
Marcia W. read her true poignant story, “Shavaun, My Daughter,” about her disabled daughter who lived with limits until Shavaun passed away in April, 1995. Mike B. read his poem, “The Music of Language.” Treece E. read his poem, “Leprechaun,” about the character’s legendary pot of gold – which Treece envisioned as a bouquet of flowers. Paula A. read her poem, “Snowflakes.” Each flake is unique, just like each one of us. Mike M. read his poem, “COVID-19,” a timely and hopeful comment on the corona virus pandemic. Kaye H. read her true story, “What’s a Girl To Do?” about an edgy encounter in Saudi Arabia. Jean L. read her magazine article about “Neyland and Payton,” two dogs in the home of a Little Rock couple as told from Neyland’s perspective.
March 20 & 27
Because the Ola and John Hawks Center is closed when Conway Public Schools are closed, CWG members did not hold meetings at the center on these dates.
About CWG
Conway Writers Group members meet weekly to support and encourage each other and improve the craft. They view all writing as creative. Its goals are to encourage, assist, and celebrate writing in all its forms. Meetings are free and open to the public. Members take inspiration from author Isabelle Allende who advised, “Write what should not be forgotten.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.