Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
By Bronnie Rose
The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group met Jan. 8, 2020, at the McGee Center in west Conway at 1:30 p.m. A large group was in attendance with two new people from Oppelo.
Bronnie Rose, group facilitator, conducted the meeting. Three of the five telephone committee chairs were introduced: Earline Norwood. Don Sloat and SuAnn Scales. Two of the callers were absent due to sickness.
The group enjoyed a game of abbreviated phrases where the person had to complete the abbreviated phrase — for example, “9 out of 10 D R C” for “9 out of 10 dentists recommend Crest.” Don Sloat won the game. He received a bag of English walnuts as the prize.
Each person received a printed report of the Dec. 11, 2019, meeting where Rikki Wyzgoski and Allie Wade, both with Kindred Hospice, where the guests speakers/entertainers.
Reports from each meeting the last three years — 2017, 2018 and 2019 — were presented to those present. The reports listed the date of each meeting, the location, the program, a summary of the information presented and the number of people in attendance. Some of the meetings were discussed and some members shared how the information presented had helped them.
A handout titled “I have Parkinson’s Disease” was provided. This handout generated a lot of discussion about the problems people with Parkinson’s Disease have such as emotions, tremors, masking, drooling, stiffness, sleeplessness, stooping, slowness and more. It was emphasized that the person with Parkinson’s Disease needs their friends to be patient with them and that they need their friends!
Those present enjoyed refreshments served from a table covered with a green cloth with animals on it and centered with a deer resting in a green grassy patch. Chocolate chips cookie brownies covered with chocolate frosting were served as well as Tootsie Rolls, Fritos and chocolate cream drops.
The next meeting of the group will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at at the McGee Center at 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested in any area of Parkinson’s Disease is invited to attend this free, informative meeting. For more information, call 501-329-6282 or 501-246-1972.
20th Century Club
By Kim Arnold
The Twentieth Century Club met on January 17th, 2020, at Hole in the Wall Restaurant.
President Jo Smith opened the meeting. Carla Jones then blessed the food and the club enjoyed a delicious lunch of chicken spaghetti, green beans, rolls and assorted desserts.
Spring Hunter, Executive Director of The Conway Ministry Center spoke to the group about her history and the many services offered by The Ministry Center. Founded in 2014 the center serves as extension of the church serving the hurting and marginalized across the Conway community. Designed to help the homeless and those in danger of becoming homeless, the center offers Rapid Rehousing which includes one on one assessment, housing research, financial assistance and placement, and home goods and services. Services also include working with individuals to restore their lives. The Storehouse is a client choice food and hygiene pantry open every Thursday. Most importantly the center seeks to walk alongside and pray with those they serve doing so in a spirit of love ,treating each person that comes through their door with respect and care for their story. Spring Hunter reports that the center served over 140 families in the last four weeks many of them including children. For information on how to volunteer or make a donation, see ConwayMinistryCenter.org.
Following the presentation by Spring Hunter, the club conducted its business meeting led by President Jo Smith. Following the reading of the club collect, the meeting was adjourned.
