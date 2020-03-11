Members of the Conway Writers Group met during February on Friday afternoons from 2 to 4 at the Ola and John Hawks Center in Conway. Co-leader Jean L. began meetings with current announcements, a welcome to newcomers, and an invitation to members to voluntarily read their current or previous work of poetry and prose.
Feb. 7
Jean L. distributed “candy hearts” to members and challenged all to write a brief prose or poetry comment about the text printed on the hearts. A fun exercise! Members shared creative works on a valentine theme. Lois G. read two poems: “Saint Valentine” and “St. Valentine’s Day.” Joyce R. read her valentine-related piece. Paula A. read her two poems: “My True Valentine” and “Senses of Love.” Mike M. read his timely NFL football-related poem, “Superbowl Litter.”
Feb. 14
Tucker S. read an excerpt from his historical fiction work-in-progress about a young man (held in a rural jail on a pending murder charge) who is visited by his father. Sharon F. read her poem, “My Mind Is like a House.” Mike B. read his two poems, “Age and Aging” as a comedic essay on aging, and a romantic poem entitled, “Such Was the Night.” Members welcomed a guest, Sue T. who introduced herself as an author of children’s stories.
Feb. 21
Jean L. challenged members to write works based on “Green” as a color or concept related to the upcoming seasonal change to spring. Mike B. presented his three comedy pieces: “Medical Tips,” a mock “Alcohol Information Form,” and a humorous questionnaire for persons who may be stressed out. Joyce R. read her recollections of past and present times entitled “Now and Then.” Lois G. read her poem, “Options,” in which she used varying line lengths as a literary experiment. Kaye H. read a true short story, “Woman Beware,” about a harrowing incident when a mysterious intruder appeared at her front door. Jean L. read her published magazine article, “Maverick and Goose,” about a Little Rock family who own two dogs. The story was told from the perspective of the alpha dog, Maverick. Mike M. read his poem, “Flu and You in February.”
Feb. 28
Jean L. announced an upcoming local memorial service to celebrate the life of the son of a member of the extended CWG family. Mike B. read two original works: “I Dreamed I was a Dancer,” a free verse poem about an idyllic, euphoric, inspiring, surreal dance enjoyed in a dream; and “A Rich, Good Life,” about a bon vivant’s recitation of what varied, outlandish adventures and perils he was involved in at different stages in life from age 23 to 108. Treece E. read his two poems: “Green” about spring, and a valentine-related poem. Mike M. read his poem, “All about Green” as a fanciful commentary about spring. A UCA faculty member visited the meeting, presented her research project to the group, and invited CWG members to participate in the study as volunteers.
About CWG
Conway Writers Group members meet weekly to support and encourage each other and improve the craft. They view all writing as creative. Its goals are to encourage, assist, and celebrate writing in all its forms. Meetings are free and open to the public. Members take inspiration from author Isabelle Allende who advised, “Write what should not be forgotten.”
