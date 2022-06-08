The Arkansas Country Music Awards were held on Monday in the Reynold’s Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas to celebrate the best of country music in Arkansas.
The award show was hosted by Arkansas Country Music Awards Vice President Charles Haymes and Miss Arkansas 2014 winner Ashton Gill.
“The Arkansas Country Music Awards honor the past and present and future of country music in the Natural State,” Haymes said. “It’s to celebrate the independent artists that are currently recording music that are from Arkansas.”
The show featured performance from Lee Ann Womack, Shawn Camp, Jeannie Seely, Jason Coleman, Allen Frizzell, Heath Sanders, Debby Campbell, Erin Enderlin, David Adam Byrnes, Lance Carpenter, Mae Estes, Tyler Kinch, Grace Stormont, Marybeth Byrd, Huckleberry Jam and Sylamore Special.
The winners were:
Entertainer of the Year: David Adam Byrnes
Americana Artist of the Year: Grace Stormont
Bluegrass Artist of the Year: Spillwater Drive
Country Artist of the Year: Lance Carpenter
Inspirational Artist of the Year: The Villines Trio
Female Vocalist of the Year: Mae Estes
Male Vocalist of the Year: David Adam Byrnes
Acoustic Act of the Year: Ryan Harmon
Vocal Group/Duo of the Year: The Roads Below
Album of the Year: “On Your Own” by Grace Stormont. Produced by Jon Raney and Grace Stormont.
Song of the Year: “Yours” Written by Jeannie Seely. Performed by Diane Berry and Joe Wade Smith.
Songwriter of the Year: Erin Enderlin
Music Producer of the Year: Travis Mobley
Sound Engineer of the Year: Mark Malone
Promoter of the Year: Jon Walker
Video of the Year: “Put Some Country in Your Country” by Cory Jackson. Directed by Kenny Jackson.
Radio Station of the Year: KDXY, 104.9 The Fox, Jonesboro.
Radio DJ of the Year: Christie Matthews, KDXY, 104.9 The Fox, Jonesboro.
Publication / Blog / Podcast of the Year: AY Magazine
Venue of the Year: The Collins Theater (Paragould)
Young Artist of the Year: Sylamore Special
Bass Player of the Year: Michael Rinne
Drummer of the Year: Evan Hutchings
Fiddle Player of the Year: Jenee Fleenor
Guitar Player of the Year: Charlie White
Steel / Dobro Player of the Year: Josh Matheny
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.