The Conway Ministry Center will host a virtual food drive throughout October and an in-store collection at local retailers Oct. 4-11.
“All funds will be used to purchase needed food and hygiene from the Arkansas Food Bank and local stores,” CMC representatives said.
People can donate funds for the Feed the Need food drive throughout October at http://ConwayMinistryCenter.org.
There will be collection bins at several Faulkner County stores Oct. 4-11 where shoppers can donate needed food items.
In Conway:
- Kroger on Oak Street.
- Kroger on Salem Road.
- Walmart Neighborhood Market on Prince Street.
- Harps on East German Lane.
- 10 Box on Harkrider Street.
- Walmart on Skyline Drive.
- Walmart on Dave Ward Drive.
In Greenbrier:
- Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Broadview Street.
The following are items on the shopping list:
- Canned meat — tuna, chicken, Spam, sardines.
- Cereal/oatmeal.
- Hamburger Helper.
- Canned meals — ravioli, chili, spaghetti.
- Dry pasta — penne, elbow macaroni, fettuccini.
- Canned fruits and vegetables.
- Jello/pudding cups.
- Fruit cups.
- Peanut butter/jelly.
- Tomato products — sauce, paste, diced, whole, Ro-Tel.
- Rice-A-Roni.
- Pasta sauce — cans or plastic containers, no glass.
- All canned beans.
- Snack crackers — cheese, peanut butter, saltines, Ritz, mini cookies.
- Breakfast bars — granola, Nutri-grain, Special K.
- Pop top cans.
- Snack cakes.
The ministry center is unable to accept No. 10 cans of fruit or veggies, officials said.
