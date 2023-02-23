Conway High School (CHS) Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach LaShanta Johnson responded to Conway Public Schools’ (CPSD) statement about the district’s handling of the situation regarding the Black History Month T-shirts that members of the women’s basketball team’s coaching staff wore at a game just over two weeks ago in a live video on her personal Facebook page on Sunday.
In the video, which had been viewed more than 27,000 times as of Tuesday, Johnson said she wants to see school leaders show change in the aftermath of the situation in which Superintendent Jeff Collum directed the coaches to stop wearing the shirts while the district considered them, saying that “an apology without change is manipulation at best.” As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Collum rescinded the directive on Friday, Feb. 10, two days after he issued it.
“Leaders of public institutions don’t choose who they serve, but they choose how they serve them,” Johnson said. “As a loyal member in this community, I am willing to be a part of the solution because we want better and we deserve better.”
Collum’s directive drew significant attention in the days following it and the topic was discussed in depth at the district’s board meeting last week. At that meeting, Collum characterized the situation as a “misunderstanding with internal staff with an internal discussion.” Johnson, however, said district officials mishandled the situations, but didn’t misunderstand.
“I understand fully that while my [and others] blackness is accepted, it is not expected to be celebrated in ways that may offend others in my community, whose feelings are obviously considered more important than mine,” Johnson said.
Additionally, Johnson said she isn’t OK with how district officials treated her and others in response to the situation. Johnson said she was the only Black person in the room in two separate meetings in which Collum’s directive was passed along by district officials to the coaches and that the experience of having a “white authority figure” have that conversation with her was “traumatic” and she is “still struggling to process” it.
“I am not OK that our school district leaders, charged with leading all staff and all students, would speak about and treat a minority group with such lack of respect and sensitivity to the cultural differences and racial discrimination of the people they are assigned to lead,” Johnson said. “They abuse their power by disrespecting every Black student, staff and parent that falls under their leadership by issuing an unfair directive about a T-shirt as soon as someone of importance to them found it offensive.”
Johnson also provided additional information about how the shirts came about, saying that Head Women’s Basketball Coach Ashley Hutchcraft came up with the idea to wear the shirts.
“Our mission and our privilege as coaches is to provide love and support to these girls, nurturing them as they grow and mature and serving as positive role models,” Johnson said. “Ashley and I understand the struggles they face as minority women and we take every opportunity to build them up and encourage them. This was one of those opportunities.”
After district officials notified the coaching staff of Collum’s directive, Johnson said she didn’t understand it or a reference that Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services Jason Black made in one of the meetings to “’atheists’ wanting us to wear a shirt or needing a plan of action if the ‘Satanic Coalition’ wants us to represent them,” an email Johnson wrote to Collum and Black on Feb. 10 that CPSD provided to the Log Cabin last week read.
“I could not understand why wearing pink, red and purple for various causes – all of which coaches have done this school year – is safe, but not Black History colors,” Johnson said in the video. “Nor did I understand why celebrating Black History was being compared to something extremely negative like satan worship.”
While district officials issued apologies after they rescinded the directive and Collum said he “made a mistake” in his remarks at last week’s board meeting, Johnson said that she doesn’t think those statements would’ve occurred if she had agreed to the directive from the beginning.
“Make no mistake, if I had gone along with the directive as I was obviously expected to do, there would be no apology, no thought of harm done and definitely no acknowledgement of mistakes made or retractions given,” Johnson said.
In addition to the apologies, Johnson addressed district officials’ recent public statements to insist they are not racist.
“I have not called any of these leaders racist, though it is clear that they have felt the need to defend themselves against that hateful word,” Johnson said. “While I will not call them racist, I will say that their words and actions were definitely racially and culturally insensitive, and it hurt me deeply.”
A longtime employee of CPSD who has worked at multiple district campuses, Johnson graduated from CHS in 2003, having lived in Conway since she was 5 years old. Johnson described herself as a Conway “lifer” who doesn’t “want to add negativity to my community.”
“I truly feel like what I’ve gone through in the last week is not Conway,” Johnson said. “That’s not the community that I love [and] that’s not the people that I serve and the people that serve with me.”
Johnson spoke about her family and the importance of setting an example for her children in how she has responded to the district.
“As a mother of two Black children, I have to show them that we have the right to speak up for ourselves and for our basic human rights,” Johnson said. “Even if it means standing up to your bosses when they are wrong.”
