Conway High School (CHS) Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach LaShanta Johnson responded to Conway Public Schools’ (CPSD) statement about the district’s handling of the situation regarding the Black History Month T-shirts that members of the women’s basketball team’s coaching staff wore at a game just over two weeks ago in a live video on her personal Facebook page on Sunday.

In the video, which had been viewed more than 27,000 times as of Tuesday, Johnson said she wants to see school leaders show change in the aftermath of the situation in which Superintendent Jeff Collum directed the coaches to stop wearing the shirts while the district considered them, saying that “an apology without change is manipulation at best.” As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Collum rescinded the directive on Friday, Feb. 10, two days after he issued it.

