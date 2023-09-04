Coding team wins state competition

Three Conway High School students took first place in the All-State Coding Competition in late April at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, Conway Public Schools announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat last week.
The students, Ellie Feng, Thomas Coolidge and Hudson Ledbetter received college savings plan prizes worth $2,000 for their victory, the second time Conway High School has won the coding competition in seven years. The high school also received $10,000 for the students’ efforts.
“The success of Conway High School’s computer science program is a testament to the dedication and hard work of its teachers – Jennifer Abels, Anita Cegers-Coleman, Remington Griffith, Mark Mitchell and department chair Kimberly Raup,” the district stated, per the news release. “Under their guidance, Conway High School’s computer science program has flourished, inspiring students to explore the exciting world of coding and technology.”
The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Art finished second in the competition, while Rogers High School finished third.
Conway Public Schools stated that they applauded the Conway High School team “for their exceptional talent in coding and their commitment to computer science education.”
“We hope that their success will inspire others to follow in their footsteps and explore the exciting field of computer science,” the district stated.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at
krutherford@thecabin.net.
