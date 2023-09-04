Coding team wins state competition

The Conway High School coding team included Thomas Coolidge, Ellie Feng and Hudson Ledbetter.

Three Conway High School students took first place in the All-State Coding Competition in late April at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, Conway Public Schools announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat last week.

The students, Ellie Feng, Thomas Coolidge and Hudson Ledbetter received college savings plan prizes worth $2,000 for their victory, the second time Conway High School has won the coding competition in seven years. The high school also received $10,000 for the students’ efforts.

