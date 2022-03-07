Throughout the month of March, the City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) will have its UNseen Campaign to bring awareness to local homelessness.
In partnership with CoHO Hope Village and T.H.I.N.K. Coffee, CoHO will raise funds which will help support the construction of 10 tiny homes in Conway.
“Faulkner County currently contains around 1,000 unsheltered individuals, over half of whom are children,” Tara King, CoHO community outreach director, said. “Our campaign aims to shed light on the issue of homelessness in our county by bringing awareness to under-resourced persons who too often go unnoticed and unseen.”
The CoHO UNseen Campaign calls on local residents, churches, schools and organizations to embrace the homeless community.
This year’s events will include a Street Fundraiser on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12 and a march through downtown Conway beginning at 11 a.m. March 19.
T.H.I.N.K. Coffee will also be holding a punch-card donation fundraiser until April in support of CoHO Hope Village, King said.
To learn more about the UNseen Campaign and CoHO’s mission of providing hope to the homeless, visit www.COHO58.org/UNseen.
