The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO) will host a series of public input meetings on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14.
Meetings will allow local residents to speak out on housing and supportive services for individuals and families facing homelessness and economic difficulties.
The meetings will be held at the main campus of the City of Hope Outreach at 608 E. Robins St. They begin at 7 p.m. and will last approximately an hour and a half.
“We are very excited to host these public meetings to gain needed insight into the proposed services we are seeking to offer and assist many individuals and families in our city in the next five years,” Phillip Fletcher, CoHO executive director, said.
As mentioned on its website, “The City of Hope Outreach exists to advocate for others by opening holistic centers in Central Arkansas’s under-resourced areas. Here, we influence change through unique community engagement and philanthropic support.”
Attending the meetings is a requirement for those wishing to submit applications for funds from the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and individuals with homebuying.
For these meetings, the nonprofit will partner with the University of Central Arkansas students, allowing them to lead the public meetings as part of a service learning project. They will consolidate the information and produce a final report that will be made available to the public.
The City of Hope Outreach welcomes impacted individuals, business owners, elected officials, faith leaders and anyone with a general interest to attend either one of the meetings.
For more information about the meetings or the City of Hope Outreach, contact the office at 501-205-1614 or visit www.CoHO58.org.
