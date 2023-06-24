The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO), a nonprofit based in Conway, announced Thursday that the organization will be starting a program that focuses on providing basic dental assistance to those in need.

The program is in partnership with the Conway Regional Interfaith Dental Clinic and will primarily assist those in Faulkner County who are homeless or come from low-income neighbors.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

