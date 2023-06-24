The City of Hope Outreach (CoHO), a nonprofit based in Conway, announced Thursday that the organization will be starting a program that focuses on providing basic dental assistance to those in need.
The program is in partnership with the Conway Regional Interfaith Dental Clinic and will primarily assist those in Faulkner County who are homeless or come from low-income neighbors.
CoHO will begin the program July 1, and it will allow the nonprofit to offer free oral care to those in need. This care will include an oral exam, teeth cleaning and oral health education.
“It’s not difficult to find a relationship between regular preventative dental visits and costly dental emergencies,” Tara Ward, CoHO’s operations director, said. “The state of our teeth, gums and mouth can have a direct impact on our physical and mental well-being, our lifespan and even our wallets.”
The dental program is funded through a grant that CoHO was awarded from the Delta Dental Foundation of Arkansas and is only open for the month of July, but the nonprofit anticipates receiving the grant again next year in order to have the program year-round.
“Giving our community the opportunity to access these resources, no matter the situation, means we have the ability to make a positive impact in that person’s life, whether that means giving them the knowledge and resources to continue good oral care on their own or helping them through dental work before it lands them in the emergency department,” Ward said.
Those interested in learning more about the dental program or how to sign up for it can contact CoHO at 501-205-1614 or visit CoHO’s office located at 608 East Robins Street.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
