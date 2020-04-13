A local college student advanced to the semifinals in the Jeopardy! College Championship series, which will air Tuesday.
Joe Coker, a fifth-generation Hendrix College student and graduate of Conway High School, won his initial round in the tournament and continues his quest for a $100,000 grand prize and a berth into the Tournament of Champions.
Coker’s written test was one of 300 chosen out of about 10,000 submissions.
After going to an audition in Austin, Texas, where he did an interview and played a practice game, he was one of 15 students across the U.S. chosen to compete.
Coker previously told the Log Cabin Democrat he was surprised he was chosen.
“I had pretty much written it off when the new year came and went, and I didn’t hear anything,” he said. “But on Jan. 15, in the middle of the afternoon, I got a call from Culver City, and it was Glenn Kagan, the contestant coordinator from Jeopardy! telling me that I had made it. I was completely blown away. I had really auditioned just for the fun of having gone for it; I never expected to really make it onto the show.”
Coker said the cash prize isn’t his greatest motivation – he wants to make a good showing for himself and Hendrix College.
Coker’s semifinal show will air at 4:30 pm. Tuesday on ABC.
For more about the tournament, visit https://www.jeopardy.com/jbuzz/ college-championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.