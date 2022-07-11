Dear Mom: Wait, That’s Me! is “a collection of essays, poems with prose and from the perspective of a black mother,” author LaTanya Coleman-Carter said.
Coleman-Carter is originally from Little Rock and has her MBA and MA in math education. She takes joy in being an educator and an activist, along with being a strong advocate for women and people of color (POC), especially African American mothers.
Coleman-Carter said: “I think we’re finding really that it’s a personal growth book, helping to just kind of liberate yourself from the ideas that maybe you constructed from outside sources, basically. So once you start to shed these ideas, and become your true, authentic self, who would you be? You know, with no restrictions and all that.”
Coleman-Carter said that her goal for Dear Mom: Wait, That’s Me! is “to inspire honestly.”
“Hopefully, you read it and feel inspired to do your craft or find your love or, you know, decide what’s good for you without having the pressure of something else,” she said.
Amid her search for her own style of parenting, Coleman-Carter explained that generations of parenting before her were not working. From the changes in technology to the way people interact, Coleman-Carter asked herself, “Wait, how do I do this differently?”
Latanyacolemancarter.com explains that in the book, Coleman-Carter “discovers that all her children are different and shouldn’t be parented the same. The stories in the book take place over 23 years of parenting seven children, 4 of which she birthed.”
Dear Mom: Wait, That’s Me! “is written as an expression of her liberation and to hopefully inspire other moms to explore the freedoms that can be experienced in their parenting.”
Once Carter-Coleman began parenting differently, she started to have heavily-detailed and attention-driven interactions with each individual child.
“I wasn’t sure if it was working. I mean, obviously, when you’re in the thick of it, it feels different,” she said.
She received pushback from her kids as they all learned how to be a successful family and not be held back by old parenting ways.
She detailed how difficult it was to let go of stereotypical parenting ways, but included that it was a challenge to find ways that did work with her children, even if people around her did not agree at times.
Coleman-Carter encourages the rethinking of parenting techniques in Dear Mom: Wait, That’s Me! and comes from a position of learning how to do it herself.
Coleman-Carter’s book is 83 pages, complete with works of art for each poem, prose or essay, and follows no sense of writing rules. There is a playlist curated for the book that can be found on the last page with a QR code for Apple Music or Spotify.
The front cover art was designed and created by Coleman-Carter’s oldest daughter, Saraia Driver.
Carter-Coleman will be announcing a book tour in August and to stay updated on events, she can be found on Instagram and TikTok @latanya colemancarter. She can also be reached by email at info@latanyacolemancarter.com.
Dear Mom: Wait, That’s Me! can be purchased for $15 on Coleman-Carter’s website, latanyacoleman carter.com/store.
