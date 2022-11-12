Collections start for Operation Christmas Child on Monday, a news release provided to the Log Cabin by the program announced.
Operation Christmas Child is a project by The Samaritan's Purse which delivers shoeboxes filled with gifts to children in need around the world. Delivering shoeboxes since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered nearly 200 million gifts to children in 170 countries and territories.
This year, Fellowship Bible Chirch in Conway on 1051 Hogan Lane will serve as residents' collection drop off point, with the church open for boxes to be dropped off Monday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 21. Monday through Saturday, the church will accept shoeboxes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. On Sunday, the church will accept boxes from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. On the final day of collections, Monday, Nov. 21, the church will accept boxes from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those donating boxes are reminded to not include candy, toothpaste, used or damaged items or war-related items. Additionally, food, liquids and lotions, medications or vitamins and breakable items are not allowed.
School supplies, hygiene items and toys are encouraged.
"This is an exciting week that we plan for all year. We love seeing the faces and hearing the stories of the people who donate shoeboxes each year and we count it as such a privilege to share these gifts with these children in desperate situations," Arkansas River Valley Area Coordinator Dawn Wilson said.
The Arkansas River Valley Area has a goal of delivering 20,202 shoeboxes from the region this year.
