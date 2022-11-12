Collections start for Operation Christmas Child on Monday, a news release provided to the Log Cabin by the program announced. 

Operation Christmas Child is a project by The Samaritan's Purse which delivers shoeboxes filled with gifts to children in need around the world. Delivering shoeboxes since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered nearly 200 million gifts to children in 170 countries and territories. 

