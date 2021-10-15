The University of Central Arkansas College of Education has been named one of 26 institutions to receive the 2021 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).
UCA, along with the other 26 recipients from across 17 states and the United Arab Emirates, received the recognition for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement by providing evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation without having any stipulations or areas for improvements.
“This recognition speaks to our efforts to identify strengths and work on areas where improvement is needed,” Victoria Groves-Scott, the Dean of the College of Education, said. “No organization is perfect, but the pursuit of excellence makes us stronger. Our leadership, faculty, staff and students are deeply committed to improving educational outcomes for all children. We share an insatiable hunger to make a positive difference in the world and we are willing to do the hard work to make that difference.”
This is only the third year of the recognition award and UCA was selected for the 2021 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement award by the educator preparation providers.
“This third class to receive the Murray Recognition represents the diversity and innovation that comes with CAEP accreditation,” CAEP President Chris Koch said. “Small, large, public, private, faith-based, and historically minority-serving. These recipients reflect the creativity that CAEP affords in achieving excellence, by meeting the standards in a variety of ways, for the diverse populations they serve.”
