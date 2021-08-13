Hendrix College, the University of Central Arkansas and Central Baptist College announced their COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming semester.
Hendrix President Ellis Arnold sent a message to students and employees last week reinstating an indoor mask requirement.
“In recent weeks, Arkansas has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. While the high vaccination rate among the Hendrix community greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death, the delta variant has proven it can infect those who are vaccinated, and Arkansas is a high-transmission area at this time,” he said. “For these reasons, along with our priority to protect our ability to hold in-person classes safely and successfully this fall, the College COVID Steering Committee is reinstating the indoor mask requirement for all members of the Hendrix community, effective immediately. A multilayered mask that covers your nose and mouth must be worn while indoors (unless you are working alone in an office, laboratory, or other confined space or your residence hall room).”
As of Aug. 5, 88 percent of Hendrix faulty/staff and 84 percent of its students were fully vaccinated. Another 2 percent of students were partially vaccinated.
Arnold can the Hendrix community can follow the latest information at www.hendrix.edu/coronavirus.
UCA adopted a color-coded system that will indicate if masks are required in indoor campus spaces each week. UCA officials said the campus status will be updated each Sunday.
“The system is based on the community transmission level from Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker for Faulkner County and the region. The level of community transmission is based on the number of cases in the last seven days per 100,000 population and the number of tests in the last seven days that have a positive result,” officials said.
It is the same plan the Conway Board of Education approved on Tuesday with a red, yellow or green designation.
When the status is red, masks will be required in all indoor spaces on campus. When the status is yellow, masks are encouraged in all indoor spaces on campus.
When the status is green, “the campus will follow normal business and operational patterns,” officials said.
The region’s status is red so masks are currently required.
The UCA community can get the latest updates at https://uca.edu/coronavirus.
CBC updated its fall 2021 protocols on Aug. 6.
“As of now, masks are optional campus-wide, with the exception of the Student Health Clinic,” CBC said in the update. “Faculty have the option to require students to wear a mask while in their classes.”
Live chapel will resume Aug. 25 with a “mask only” section available.
“All classrooms, Burgess Auditorium, Toland Worship Center, etc. will return to normal capacities. Attendance at athletics events will no longer be limited unless we received further directives from the AMC (our athletic conference) or NAIA,” CBC said.
Disposable masks will be provided for free at the Office of Student Services.
“We encourage those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, or those experiencing cold symptoms or other respiratory issues, to wear a mask,” CBC said.
To follow the latest CBC protocols, visit https://www.cbc.edu/all_about_cbc/covid-19.
