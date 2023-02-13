Collum apologizes for handling of Black History month T-shirts

Conway High School women's basketball coaches wearing the Black History month T-shirts at their Feb. 7 game against Cabot. 

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum apologized to Conway community members on Monday for the district's handling of a situation last week regarding the use of Black History month T-shirts by athletic coaches. 

Over the weekend, a report came out on social media alleging that Collum "issued a directive prohibiting CPSD coaches from wearing attire at school athletic events that mention 'Celebrate Black History,'" a statement issued by the Faulkner County for Social Justice (FCCSJ) on Saturday read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.