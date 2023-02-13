Collum apologizes for handling of Black History month T-shirts

Conway Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum apologized to Conway community members on Monday for the district's handling of a situation last week regarding the use of Black History month T-shirts by athletic coaches.
Over the weekend, a report came out on social media alleging that Collum "issued a directive prohibiting CPSD coaches from wearing attire at school athletic events that mention 'Celebrate Black History,'" a statement issued by the Faulkner County for Social Justice (FCCSJ) on Saturday read.
Citing a report by Conway resident Tennille Lasker, the FCCSJ statement added that Collum "did not think it was appropriate for Conway coaches to wear attire that expressed support for groups that 'resemble a cult.'"
In a provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday morning by Collum, he addressed Conway community members and apologized.
"I want to begin by offering a sincere apology to everyone regarding this situation," Collum wrote. "It is obvious the situation was mishandled but there is also a lot of misinformation in the community, and I want to provide a little more context regarding this."
Collum wrote that "inquiries were made after a sporting event about coaching attire and policies pertaining to them," adding that the district issued a directive "to pause anything that was not our school colors and logo until we could have more discussions with our staff and board."
"After a series of meetings were held, it became clear there was a need for a broader conversation about our policies and coaching attire for games," Collum wrote. "There was never intent to suspend or prevent the wearing of the t-shirts indefinitely. The topic needed to be discussed further with more people involved."
Additionally, Collum refuted the FCCSJ's report that he compared the wearing of Black History month shirts to a "cult," writing that "this is a false statement and the two were never compared" and that "any inquiries or concerns about athletic or coaching attire will be handled carefully by the district staff, coaches, the administration and the board" in the future.
"I want to be clear the Conway public school district celebrates and supports Black History month," Collum wrote. "I apologize again sincerely for any misunderstanding, hurt or confusion this may have caused our community. I personally met and apologized to the coaches that were directly affected by this issue Friday afternoon and I assured them the shirts were allowable and we fully support our Black History month celebrations."
On Monday, Collum told the Log Cabin that he thinks "communication was an issue" in the district's handling of the situation and provided an email thread from last week of district officials discussing the situation. On Friday morning, Conway High School Head Women's Tennis Coach and Assistant Women's Basketball Coach LaShanta Johnson emailed Collum and Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services Jason Black to gain clarification on a "directive" she "was given as it pertains to the new policy for coaches' dress code."
In that email, Johnson wrote that Collum "received phone calls about the shirts" the women's basketball coaches wore at a game on Feb. 7, describing them as reading "'Celebrate Black History' with the Wampus Cat head in red, green and yellow." Johnson also wrote that Collum told district Athletic Director Clint Ashcraft to tell Head Women's Basketball Coach Ashley Hutchcraft that "'we need to stay in a safe place and wear Wampus Cat gear and Wampus Cat colors.'"
Later in the email, Johnson described a meeting she had on Thursday afternoon with Ashcraft, Hutchcraft and Black. At that meeting, Johnson wrote that Black said that "it was his understanding that we just needed to pause on wearing colors outside of our school colors until we could sit down and have a plan for any other group that wants us to wear a shirt." Johnson wrote that Black gave the example of "'atheists' wanting us to wear a shirt or needing a plan of action if the 'Satanic Coalition' wants us to represent them."
Following Johnson's email, Collum set a time for a meeting on Friday afternoon with him, Ashcraft, Black, Hutchcraft, Johnson and CPSD Human Resources Director Keisha Jefferson. At that meeting, per an email addressed to Johnson by Black on Sunday, the district gave "the reassurance that the t-shirts were appropriate and absolutely allowable."
In Black's email, he wrote that he and Collum had no concerns "regarding Black History month or the t-shirts celebrating it." Citing the inquiries the district received regarding the shirts, Black wrote that the district intended to look into the wearing of them and that no "definitive decision [was] made on the topic but more time was needed to discuss it and follow up."
Black described the decision to allow the shirts as an "easy common sense decision" where "everyone knew what was right," but added that the district wanted time to research and gather information on the topic "to prove there was absolutely nothing wrong with them" to respond to "the few that might have a concern with the shirts."
Black addressed Johnson's discussion of his comments regarding the Satanic Coalition in their earlier meeting, writing that "this brief piece of discussion is being utilized out of context."
"It is abundantly clear that there was a mistake made to question the t-shirts but to insinuate that there was a comparison of black history t-shirts to the Satanic Coalition is not close to being accurate," Black wrote. "The Satanic Coalition discussion was referring to a request that was made this year by the Satanic Coalition organization to help with athletic initiatives. This was mentioned to help validate the need to have more discussion regarding allowable initiatives with the input of our coaches."
Black also apologized to Johnson "for any hurt this has caused."
The situation regarding the T-shirts gained the attention of the Rogers, Ark.-based Mars Law Firm. In a letter emailed to Collum and CPSD board members on Friday, firm founder Tom Mars cited "information from first-hand sources" and "internal [CPSD] communications," writing that the directive violated "Title IX, Title VI and the equal protection guarantees in the U.S. Constitution," adding that the guarantees "strictly prohibit public schools from enforcing a dress code based on race-based stereotypes and what school administrators think is 'appropriate.'"
Mars requested the board to require Collum to retract the directive or "clarify" it and filed an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request to obtain "emails, text messages and other digital communications sent or received by any employee or board member" that relates to the situation." Mars sent the letter via email at 4:20 p.m. on Friday, nearly three hours after district officials met, and per Black, reassured the coaches the T-shirts were "appropriate and absolutely allowable."
